Almaty Innovation Forum discussed introduction of Smart City technologies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM New technologies aimed at solving urban issues were presented at the VI Innovation Forum in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We review about 400 projects a year and about 200 projects are presented at the forum, many of which have already found application in Almaty. They are, for example, electronic meters that transmit data to public utilities online, drones developed by our universities' design bureaus, tap water disinfection devices, new road pavement method, and mobile applications. Our task is to maximize innovation because Almaty is the leading city in this regard," said Almas Madiyev, head of the department of entrepreneurship and industrial and innovative development of Almaty.

International experts from England, Israel, US, and Denmark, as well as heads of state bodies, representatives of business community, NGOs are taking part in the forum the main themes of which are the Industry 4.0 concept, digital economy, and the Smart City technologies introduction.

"For me, innovations are lifehacks used in power structures and in life, to increase efficiency, improve the interaction between the authorities and society. Almaty is going through a turning point when the authorities are doing something, and residents do not like all innovations. It seems to me that innovations are not always technological, as the indicators that measure "smartness" of cities take into account not only the number of sensors but also other things, mental, such as people's perception, the convenience of life," said the chairman of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Accounts of the Prosecutor General's Office Bagdat Musin.

In his welcoming speech, Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baibek noted that the basis of the concept of Smart Almaty introduced in the city was the balance of the economic, ecological and social interests.

"We do not only aim to implement digital technologies. "Smart City" is a transformation of approaches and a culture of interaction between the population and the authorities. Technology is only a tool to improve this interaction and increase the effectiveness of all management processes. As President Nursultan Nazarbayev said: "Modernization is impossible without changing certain habits and stereotypes". We are ready for these changes, any creative ideas, offering everyone to move along this path together," said the mayor.