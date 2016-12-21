Almaty interested in tourism development experience of Tashkent

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has met with Mayor of Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Rakhmonbek Usmanov.

The sides discussed strengthening of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Baibek noted during the meeting, in 10 months of 2016, commodity turnover between Almaty and Uzbekistan rose by 62% compared to the same period in 2015 and made $200mln. 129 joint and 236 Uzbek enterprises are functioning in the city to date.

“Almaty is a city of business and private capital. More than 90% of headquarters of banks are located here. Service and trade comprise 86% of gross regional product. Crediting of SMEs in 2016 has increased by 36%. A package of measures was launched to support investors. Meanwhile, we pay much attention to the development of tourism. In this regard, we are keen on experience of Tashkent in this issue and Uzbekistan as a whole,” said Baibek.

In turn, Usmanov highlighted that Almaty actively develops construction of subsidized housing.

“The governmental programme “Affordable Housing 2020” implemented in Kazakhstan has proved its efficiency. This issue is of great importance in Tashkent too. Undoubtedly, we will implement some mechanisms of this programme in our country,” he noted.

Noteworthy to say, that at a meeting with Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov held a month ago, Bauyzhan Baibek invited Uzbek athletes to compete at the XXVIII Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty. The Uzbek side has recently confirmed its participation in the Games.