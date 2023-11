ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14 flights have been canceled and one has been delayed at the Almaty International Airport.

According to the airport's press service, two international flights to Zurich and Dushanbe and flights to Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Astana and Shymkent were canceled.

The airport also canceled flights from Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Astana, Dushanbe and Shymkent.

A flight from Ust Kamenogorsk was delayed.