Almaty Intl Airport tightens security measures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Airport of Almaty tightened security measures, Kazinform learnt from the Airport's website.

“The first line of examination has been introduced today. Additional examination of the all citizens entering the passenger terminal is carried out as well. Due to the enhanced security measures, the International Airport of Almaty recommends to arrive in advance,” a statement reads.

Recall, that ‘yellow level’ of terrorist threat was declared across Kazakhstan for a period of 40 days, due to Sunday shootout in Aktobe.



