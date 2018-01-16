Almaty launches 2020 European Super Cup bid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UEFA confirmed nine venues are interested in hosting the 2020 Super Cup match between that year's winners of the Champions League and Europa League.

The nine willing to host a prestigious match-up are Tirana (Albania), Minsk (Belarus), Helsinki (Finland), Nice (France), Haifa (Israel), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Chisinau (Moldova), Belfast (Northern Ireland) and Porto (Portugal).

As previously reported, earlier Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana placed its bid for the 2019 Super Cup but then the UEFA Commission chose to give the right to host the event to Istanbul. The 2018 Super Cup will be held in Tallinn.