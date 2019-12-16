Almaty lays flowers to Independence Monument

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev attended today, December 16, the flower-laying ceremony to the Independence Monument in Almaty honoring the 28th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. The city authorities, veterans, representatives of political parties and public associations, participants of the December 1986 events, youth organizations and locals laid flowers to the key symbol of independence on the Republic Square.