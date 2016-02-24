Almaty light industry growth amounted to 49.5%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Bauyrzhan Baibek - mayor of Almaty is holding a reporting meeting with the population.

According to his words, despite the crisis the city shows the economic growth of more than 3%. Investments in fixed capital increased by 2.3%. At the end of last year the volume of industrial production amounted to 646.3 billion tenge, growth in light industry - 49.5% including the production of clothing, construction output reached 277 billion tenge (1.1% growth). He added that the construction of the Universiade facilities employed 1.5 thousand SMEs.

He emphasized that last year 22 thousand new jobs were created in the city.

It should be noted that the meeting gathered about three thousand people representing education, health and culture, business, political parties, NGOs and others.