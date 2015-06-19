Almaty listed among top 100 most expensive cities for expatriates

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mercer, the American global human resources and related financial services consulting firm, has released its 2015 Cost of Living City Rankings. The company compiles the list of the most expensive locations for employees working abroad annually.

Luanda, the capital of Angola, tops the rankings for the second straight year as the most expensive city for expatriate employees. Hong Kong is ranked 2nd. Zurich rounds out the top 3. Singapore, Geneva, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Bern and N'Djamena all made the top 10 of the rankings. Argentina's Buenos Aires skyrocketed from №86 in 2014 to №19 in 2015. Russia's capital Moscow on the contrary plummeted to №50, whereas it was №9 in 2014. The only Kazakhstani city in the rankings - Almaty - rose from №111 in 2014 to №94 in 2015. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan has the lowest expatriate cost of living and is ranked 207th. Headquartered in New York, Mercer consulting firm operates in more than 130 countries with more than 20,500 employees.