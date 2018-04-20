Almaty Marathon 2018 to take place April 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty Marathon 2018 will take place on Sunday, April 22. It will start at 09:00 a.m. local time.

Almaty Marathon is a classic marathon distance in 42km 195m. This is the largest amateur sport festival in Central Asia. There are also distances of 21.1km, 10km, 3km, Ekiden relay race, and Nordic walking, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy to the U.S. said.



All those who cross the finish line will be awarded with the commemorative medal of Almaty Marathon 2018.



Almaty Marathon is one of the few international marathons, being charitable: the funds raised from the entry fees of the participants are used for charitable purposes.



The participants without start numbers shall not be admitted to the Competition.



You can get the start number at the Sports Fairy, in the Sports Palace named after Baluan Sholak, on April 20 and 21, from 10:00 a.m. till 21:00 p.m. It is necessary to have the copy of the identity card and health acknowledgement note, Almaty Marathon 2018 official website reads.



Details also at