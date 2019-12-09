Almaty marks 85th anniversary of Qazaq Adebieti newspaper and Kazakhstan Writers’ Union

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A plenary meeting devoted to the 85th anniversary of Qazaq Adebieti republican newspaper and the Union of Kazakhstan Writers was held in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event held at the Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet brought together the representatives of writers’ unions of 8 countries.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev reminded that this year also marked the 125th anniversary of the founders of Kazakh literature, outstanding writers Saken Seifullin, Ilyas Zhanssugurov and Beimbet Mailin.

He highly spoke of the activity of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union since its establishment and outlined significant role of the writers in preservation of the country’s culture and history.

In turn, Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that more than 800 are the members of the Union of Writers today.

Established by Saken Seifullin, in different years the Writers' Union was led by Ilyas Zhanssugurov, Sabit Mukanov, Abdilda Tazhibayev, Gabit Musrepov, Ali Sharipov, Anuar Alimzhanov, Olzhas Suleimenov and Nurlan Orazalin.