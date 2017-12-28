Almaty may host 2019 Winter Deaflympics

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek held a meeting with President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf Valery Rukhledev to discuss the chances of hosting the 19th Winter Deaflympic Games in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit to Almaty, Valery Rukhledev visited the sports facilities of the city. According to the head of the International Committee of Sport for the Deaf, the city has the infrastructure needed for such games.

"We have inspected the magnificent sports infrastructure built in Almaty. We were impressed not only by the architecture of the buildings and the state-of-the-art equipment but also by active sports that prevail in these facilities. We could watch the national curling and skiing competitions, children exercising in figure skating and ice hockey, as well as mass skating and skiing. All this, and the 28th World Winter Universiade held in February this year at the highest level, shows that Almaty is now justly considered as one of the world winter sports centers," he said.

Deaflympics are a sporting event for people with hearing disabilities. The first Games were held in Paris in 1924. Rukhledev highlighted that Deaflympics make it possible for the hosting cities to improve the social urban environment. Wheelchair ramps, elevators, sidewalks, traffic lights, special markings and visual signs, etc. appear or are modernized for people with disabilities.

"For 94 years of the existence of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, the Asian continent has never hosted the Winter Deaflympic Games. Our experience has shown that immediately after Deaflympics, people with disabilities get greatly interested in doing sports. The Games make them more active, integrated into social life. Almaty has not submitted its bid, but we consider the city as a potential host city," Valery Rukhledev added.

It should be noted that nearly 5,000 of 44,100 disabled people currently living in Almaty are with hearing disabilities. In 2017, KZT 4.1 billion was allocated as social support for the disabled people.