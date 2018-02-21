Almaty mayor addresses Kok-Zhailau resort controversy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek addressed the Kok-Zhailau resort construction controversy at the regular reporting meeting with the public on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

"We've carefully analyzed the feedback on the project. The feasibility study is being reworked and will be presented in June. We will take into account all critical comments. It will be a year-round resort (...) Area of skiing runs has been decreased 3fold, number of hotels 10fold. We are considering alternative routes of the highway. There will be no private cottages in the resort. If we see cottages, the project will be canceled," said mayor Baibek, adding that French partners help develop the project.



According to Bauyrzhan Baibek, the project will meet requirements under the Aarhus Convention.



Based on a poll conducted in the city, 80% of Almaty residents support the project. If the project has more cons than pros and does harm to local environment, it will be canceled altogether, the mayor added.