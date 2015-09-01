  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty Mayor congratulates school students and their parents on Knowledge Day

    11:58, 01 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has congratulated school students and their parents on the Day of Knowledge today while participating in a celebratory event "First Bell" at Mukagali Makatayev High School No 140. "You are the bright future of our country. I congratulate all of you on this holiday," he said addressing attendees.

    This year the municipal authorities allocated 54 bln 5 mln tenge for the city's education sector. Local schools are expected to accept about 27,000 first-graders. In whole, 202 government-financed schools, 42 private secondary education facilities and two Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools are functioning in Almaty to date. All first-graders of Almaty city were presented today the book "Kazakhstan-My Motherland" on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Tags:
    Almaty Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!