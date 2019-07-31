Almaty Mayor discusses boosting trade and economic coop with S Korean and Russian consuls general

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with consuls general of the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation in Kazakhstan – Kim Hung Soo and Yevgeny Bobrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting with Kim Hung Soo, the sides discussed the stateand opportunities of development of trade and economic relations andstrengthening of the cultural and humanitarian ties.

South Korea stands among 12 largest trade partners ofKazakhstan. The volume of South Korean investments in Kazakhstan economyexceeded $4.5bn in 10 years (2008-2017).

320 Kazakh-Korean joint enterprises are operatingtoday in Almaty in the field of trade, medicine, construction andtelecommunications.

«Being a financial and economic center of thecountry, Almaty is more attractive in terms of investment. More than 185,000small and medium enterprises, an industrial zone and SEZ Park of InnovativeTechnologies are operating in Almaty. We offer a number of preferences and benefitsfor investment projects,» Bakytzhan Sagintayev said and added that constructionof Hyundai Plant was launched in Almaty in April 2019.

According tohim, South Korean companies SK Group and Korea Expressway Corporation are involved in construction ofthe Big Almaty Ring Motorway which will let link the city to the WesternEurope-Western China system. Besides, Hyundai Rotem and Almaty Metro enteredinto a deal on supply of electrically propelled vehicles.

The Mayor of thecity also spoke on cooperation in healthcare and cultural-humanitarian sectors.

At the meetingwith Russian Consul General Yevgeny Bobrov, Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke ofpriority areas of development of the city in accordance with the tasks set byPresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides discussedthe prospects of development of economic cooperation. 2,679 joint companies areworking in Almaty to date in the sphere of trade, finance, medicine, industry. Commodityturnover between Almaty and Russia in 2018 increased by 6.8%.

BakytzhanSagintayev informed the Russian side of the measures on providing favorableclimate for business and elimination of administrative barriers.

«Almaty iskeen on closer cooperation with Russianbusiness and is ready to discuss mutually beneficial projects,» he said.

The sidespointed out high level of cultural and humanitarian interaction. In early October 2019, Almaty will host theDays of Moscow and a humanitarian-business mission of Saint Petersburg on November4-6.

«I am sure thatthese events will enable us to boost the development ofinter-regional cooperation. We are ready to offer all-round support in their organization,»said the Mayor.