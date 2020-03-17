  • kz
    Almaty Mayor explains key goal of quarantine

    17:37, 17 March 2020
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev addressed the people of city over the quarantine imposed in the city.

    «The key goal of the quarantine in Almaty is to curb the infection spread. Its task is to break the chain, localize infection introducing tight control outside the city perimeter and intra-city lockdown,» he said.

    Quarantine is introduced since 00:00 a.m. March 19.

    As of now there are 32 officially confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan.


