Almaty Mayor: Islam is one most peaceful religions calling for unity, friendship and mercy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek congratulated the citizens on holy day of Eid al-Adha and prayed namaz in the Central Mosque of the city.

In his speech, Baibek noted that due to inter-ethnic and inter-faith harmony, Kazakhstan had achieved great results in 25 years of its independence.



"Islam is one most peaceful religions calling for unity, friendship and mercy. Let this day bring us joy, health and wellbeing," said Baibek.



The Mayor emphasized also importance of preserving traditions of ancestors and their proper explanation to the younger generation in order to keep them out of non-traditional religious movements.