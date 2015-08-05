Almaty Mayor met with residents of areas affected by mudflow

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov has toured Alatau and Nauryzbai districts and familiarized with the restoration work, the press service of the Mayor's office informs.

Yessimov visited the filter station of water intake, pump station and dam. In addition the Mayor has met with residents of the areas affected by the mudflow. Locals thanked Mr. Yessimov for the prompt and coordinated actions of the emergency services. "The restoration works have being carried out on schedule. All flooded streets along the Kargalinka River were cleared of rubbish. Power and natural gas supply has been already restored. Water supply will be resumed as soon as possible," said the Mayor.