Almaty Mayor reported President on execution of his instructions on development of city

ALMATY-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek today.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, B. Baibek reported the Head of State on execution of his instructions on development of Almaty.

In particular, the Almaty administration adopted a resolution on limiting the number of storeys of the buildings built along Al-Farabi Street. Besides, the cars are not allowed to the territory of "Medeu" sports complex and ski resort "Shymbulak". However, electric cars are allowed there in order to stimulate development of environment-friendly transport.

A number of measures on providing the city with high-quality agricultural products have been taken. Besides, the facilities are being built within the project on expansion of transport and trade infrastructure, which will allow to reduce the seasonal fluctuations of prices for agricultural products. The project on building of a greenhouse complex in Alatau district is coming to an end, and it will allow to reduce the need of the city for imported tomatoes by 75%. It is also planned to hold 800 agricultural fairs in Almaty this year.

Besides, the Mayor of Almaty informed the President about the taken measures on implementation of "Almaty-2020" program, housing and utility sector reforms, process of creation of new jobs in the city in and nearby towns.

Upon completion of the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.