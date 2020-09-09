  • kz
    Almaty Mayor reports to President on preparations for potential second COVID-19 wave

    19:04, 09 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the epidemiological situation in Almaty and preparations for a potential second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, measures taken to provide employment and render assistance to socially vulnerable within the Employment Roadmap program.

    The President highlighted importance of full and unfailing implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address. The Head of State stressed the need to implement social projects and support small and medium businesses.


