Almaty mayor's chief of staff appointed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Talgat Sarsenbayev has been appointed as Chief of Staff of Almaty Mayor, Kazinform cites the city administration.

Talgat Sarsenbayev was born in 1966. He graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1987 and the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business in 2015.



He has extensive experience in public service. He began his career in 1988.



Over the years, Talgat Sarsenbayev has held various positions in law enforcement agencies, higher educational institutions, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Besides, he served as Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, Chief of Staff of the Senate of Kazakhstan, and worked at Samruk-Kazyna JSC. For the last three years, he worked as Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan - a representative of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sarsenbayev is a holder of the Certificate of Merit of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Order of Kurmet.



In turn, Zhiger Kaliyev, who has previously held the position, was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another appointment.