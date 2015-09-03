Almaty mayor unveils new office of Nur Otan Party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Another office of the Nur Otan Party has been unveiled on Radlov Street in Medeu district of Almaty city this morning.

Deputy Chairman of the party Askar Myrzakhmetov and akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek participated in the inaugural ceremony. At the ceremony Mr. Myrzakhmetov vowed that from now on the party will carry out a detailed analysis of every complaint submitted by citizens to know their problems from inside. The party, according to him, will also change its approaches to monitoring and control of implementation of state and sectoral programs as well as republican budget.