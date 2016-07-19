Almaty mayor visits injured police officers after Monday terror attack

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has paid a visit to the local emergency aid hospital to see those injured in the recent terror act and their relatives today.

"Right now we are at the emergency aid hospital. Afterwards, we will pay a visit to the second one and go see the families of the victims to extend our condolences. At the moment, doctors are fighting for the lives of three police officers who are in critical condition after the terror act. Two of the injured are in stable condition," Baibek said.



He noted that the police officers displayed heroism and stood their ground in the face of the attacker.



Recall that red terror-alert level was imposed in Almaty city at 12:20 a.m. on July 18 after a man attacked the Almalinsk local police precinct and the National Security Committee Office with a gun.



As a result of the shooting in Almaty, three police officers and two civilians were killed.



According to the Almaty Healthcare Department, eight people ended up in hospitals after the events in Almaty.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev convened a session of the National Security Committee regarding the situation in Almaty, condemning it and calling it ‘a terrorist act'.



According to spokesperson of the Almaty crisis center for fight against terrorism Saltanat Azirbek, presently the situation in Almaty city is stable, there are no threats.



The red terror-alert level was replaced with the yellow one.