Almaty mayor weighs in on prospects of political reform in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek weighed in on the prospects of the political reform proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his recent state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mayor Baibek noted that the new stage of reforms aimed at large-scale political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan will allow to ensure long-term development of the country in the new global reality.



"Thanks to the policy of our President who shouldered the political responsibility, the country managed to ensure stability, create market economy, attract large investment and make all Kazakhstanis better off. Almaty's economy has grown 100fold over the 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence. Presently, income per capita in the city amounts to €26,000," Baibek said.



"Further democratization of the political system through cession of powers is fully consistent with the course announced by the Head of State during the 2015 presidential campaign - five institutional reforms. These reforms create conditions for Kazakhstan to enter the number of the world's 30 most developed countries in the world," he added.