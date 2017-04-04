Almaty Metro strengthens security measures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM After a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Almaty metro has strengthened security measures, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Preventive measures for passengers' screening have been intensified since the peak hours on the evening of April 3.

Almaty Metro is carrying out organizational activities jointly with the Department of Internal Affairs.

According to the Metro officials this intensification should not negatively affect commuters, since security measures are carried out by the Metro on a permanent basis.

Security has been intensified in the Almaty city subway after a blast in the train in St. Petersburg, Russia. As a result of the confirmed terrorist attack, 11 people died and more than 50 were injured.