Almaty mountains impressed me - IOI-2015 participant

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - School student from Argentina Maximiliano Redigondam, who came to Kazakhstan for participation in the International Olympiad in Informatics, said that Kazakhstan reminded him of his home country.

"I liked your country right when I first saw it. I think that culture and nature of Kazakhstan are similar to Argentina's. If I ever have an opportunity to come to Kazakhstan again I will do it without hesitation," he said.

The Argentinian also added that he and his friends were impressed with the beauty of the mountains of Almaty during their excursions to Medeo and Shymbulak.

"I like mountains, I like skiing. I fell in love with your mountains. I took a lot of pictures of your nature. I want to show those pictures to my friends in Argentina. Maybe one day we will come here together," the participant of the Olympiad added.