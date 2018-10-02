Almaty musicians to tour Europe
15:13, 02 October 2018
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall will start its European tour soon, Kazinform reports.
Kazakh musicians will give concerts at famous bouncer halls during the period of October 22-30 in Dublin, Manchester, London, Milan and Rome with the support of the Kazakh Embassies in Great Britain, Ireland and Italy and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.
The event is called to become a great platform for deeper learning of Kazakhstan, in particular, Almaty under the Rukhani Janghyru program, musical heritage of Kazakh people and contribute to the most important mission of spiritual modernization.