ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Medical Partners Korea clinic opened a PCR testing laboratory at the Aport Mall parking in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The cost of coronavirus test is KZT 15,500. Besides, the mobile testing points Nurly Tau and Khalyk Arena are expected to work from 08:00 a.m. until 01:00 p.m.

As earlier reported, 245,000 PCR tests were performed in Almaty.