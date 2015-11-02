Almaty pays tribute to Russian plane crash victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty residents are carrying flowers to the gates of the Russian Consulate General paying tribute to the victims of the tragic Airbus A321 crash in Egypt.

People bring also toys as 25 children were among the passengers. As reported earlier, the Airbus A321 belonging to Russian Kogalymavia was flying from Sharm-el-Sheikh to Saint Petersburg on October 31 in the morning. 23 minutes later the plane crashed in 100 km from Egypt's El-Arish. All 224 people onboard (217 passengers and 7 crew members) died. The executives of the International Aviation Committee stated that the plane had crashed in the air, because the fragments of the plane were found in the area of around 20 square meters. According to TASS, the airliner could have burnt in the air. As technical director of Kogalymavia Andrey Averyanov told a press conference yesterday, the tail of A321 was damaged in 2011 during landing. At that time the plane was exploited by Middle East Airlines.