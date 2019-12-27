  • kz
    Almaty plane crash: emergency hotline launched

    09:09, 27 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Bek Air plane bound for Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard has crashed today, Kazinform reports.

    All the emergency services rushed to the crash site.

    The Government commission was set up to investigate the reasons of the crash.

    The emergency hotline for families and friends is available at 8 (7172)53-32-84.

    Almaty region emergency situations department telephone numbers are 8 (7282) 22-02-13, 22-02-18.

    Nur-Sultan city emergency situations department telephone numbers are 8 (7172) 24-52-12, 24- 51-71, 24- 51- 47.


    Almaty Incidents Accidents Top Story
