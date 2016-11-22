Almaty police implement zero tolerance principle

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police assume organizational and practical measures to terminate and detect minor offences and introduce the principle of zero tolerance to minor offences in the city, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the Almaty Department of Internal Affairs.

It should be noted that the principle of zero tolerance is introduced within the framework of implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps" and is outlined in the 30th step of the plan. According to it, the police are responsible for enforcement of public order, counteraction to domestic violence, road patrol service, and zero tolerance to minor offences.



"We especially control the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in terms of zero tolerance to even the most minor offences. One of the best instruments to prevent street offences is to terminate and demonstrate zero tolerance to the administrative ones. The most common types of offences - disorderly conduct, fly dumping and traffic violations are detected by Almaty police forces," deputy head of the local police service of the Almaty Department of Internal Affairs Torekhan Issin noted.



Issin also stressed the important role so-called ‘whistle blowers' play in the work of Almaty police. They inform the police of date, time, place and other details about various offences.



"267,400 traffic violations have been detected on the roads of Almaty city since the beginning of this year," said Issin, adding that the number of fatal road accidents dropped by 3.5%.