    Almaty police informed about special investigation activities

    09:09, 20 July 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The special investigation activities are held in the area between Gogol and Zenkov streets and Makatayev and Abdullin streets in Almaty, the press service of the department for internal affairs informs.

    "The special investigation activities are held in the area between Gogol and Zenkov streets and Makatayev and Abdullin streets in Almaty," the statement of the department for internal affairs of Almaty city reads.

    No detailed information is available now.

     

