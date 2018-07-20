Almaty police puts out APB for 2nd suspect in murder of Denis Ten

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty internal affairs department puts out an All Points Bulletin (APB) for Arman Kudaibegenov, a native of Kyzylorda region, aged 24, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.



Police makes every possible effort to locate the suspect and detain him.



As earlier reported, two men attacked and stabbed to death famous Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten on Jult 19. One of them is Nuraly Kiyasov, born in 1994, a native of Zhambyl region, has been detained last night. The man made a full confession.