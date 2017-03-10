Almaty prepares for Nauryz celebration

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty is going to celebrate the oncoming Nauryz holiday with the festive programmes to be organized in two areas simultaneously, Kazinform's correspondent reports citing Culture Department of the city.

On March 22, festivities will be held on the Square of Astana and in the Athletes’ Village in Alatau district.

Yurts, tents and other Nauryz-related installations will attract the citizens to the Square of Astana, where they will enjoy theatrical performance “Mushel”, folk traditions and ceremonies handed over from generation to generation from the ancient times, ceremonial ritual “Samalyq” and ‘Tulik zhyry’ songs.

The festival in the Athletes’ Village will resemble a new Kazakh aul settlement. The entrance to the square will be decorated with ancient-type gates both sides of which will have two on-cart yurts.

The square will demonstrate such exhibits as ‘shamdal’, ‘qos’, ‘ancient arba cart’, ‘stones with petroglyphs’, ‘wheel of history’ and other various sculptures.

Ramazan Stamgaziyev, Nurzhan Zhanpeyissov, Tleules Kurmangaliyev, Yerken Shukiman, Aigul Kossanova and “Otrar sazy” ethnic orchestra group as well as musical bands - “Konyr”, “MuzArt”, “Alashuly” and the singers – Aikyn, Ali Okapov, Moldir Auyelbekova, Marzhan Arapbayeva, etc.