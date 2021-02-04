Almaty pulmonologist on COVID-19 survivors’ recovery

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Pulmonologist, doctor of medical sciences at the City Clinic No.36 Dame Sailanova spoke of recovery of COVID-19 survivors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the speaker, COVID-19 survivors can feel differently depending on how serious they were infected.

So, patients who were on life support and with 75-80% lung damage can still feel fatigue, experience muscle pains, chest pains, recurrent low-grade temperature, and shortness of breath.

According to her, recovery period takes a month or a year. Resistant areas of pulmonary fibrosis like scars which are detectable only through X-ray remain in the affected regions of the lungs. This can lead to chronic respiratory failure and other lung diseases.

In her words, some COVID-19 survivors have general weakness, early fatigue, irritability, frequent mood swings, sleep disorder, and depression requiring medical treatment.

Those who had severe COVID-19 pneumonia are sent to rehab centers to improve lung ventilation, ease symptoms of anxiety and depression, and better quality of life. The rehabilitation period that lasts for up to 14 days includes medical supervision, physiotherapy, chest massage, and so on.

The patients who suffered from 50-60% lung damage recover within 5-6 months or even less depending on the state of a person.

According to the doctor, recovery from pneumonia of different origin takes long time and also depends on persons’ age, health, and the presence of pre-existing conditions.