Almaty receives over 30 tons of medical cargo from India

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 33 tons of medical cargo purchased by Inkar company have arrived from India in Almaty city today. The pharmaceuticals were purchased at the expense of the Almaty city administration to form the stabilization fund, Kazinform correspondent cites the city administration.

The cargo includes pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19, including 312 thousand packs of dexamethasone, 105 thousand packs of prednisolone, 122 thousand packs of ceftriaxone, 10 thousand packs of azithromycin, 57 thousand tablets of paracetamol, 50 thousand Ofloxacin, and more.

The list of pharmacies receiving the sough-after pharmaceuticals has been extended from 105 to 330. The pharmaceuticals are said to be delivered to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients as well.

Notably, the infectious and temporary hospitals have received over 70 thousand necessary pharmaceuticals out of the reserve fund since July 13.

Three other deliveries of pharmaceuticals are set to be carried out before the month's end. According to the providers, there is an adequate store of the necessary pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19.

It is said budget funds to the tune of 5 billion tenge have been funneled to set up a stabilization fund so as to avoid a shortage of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19. The pharmaceutical firms continue receiving funds from Almaty's administration as well as interest-free loans to obtain the pharmaceuticals.