Almaty reduces public buses amid quarantine measures

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city has reduced the number of its public buses by 20%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty's City Urban Mobility Office stated public transportation has started operating from 06.00 am to 10.00 pm local time on weekdays from July 7. The number of running buses has been reduced by 20%. However, this number is set to be increased given a rise in the passenger flow.

As earlier reported, suburban and city public transport, including the metro, is set to be stopped on weekends due to the stringent quarantine rules.