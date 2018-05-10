  • kz
    Almaty region agriculture serves good example, Kazakh President

    15:38, 10 May 2018
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM "Almaty region serves as an example for all, especially in the agrarian complex development," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told journalists in Taldykorgan on Thursday. 

    "Almaty region provides a good example for all. The region's economy has increased over 4,2% on the average. It has also witnessed  growth in the development pace in agriculture, construction and implementation of social facilities. Though, the region still faces lots of tasks for the near years to come," the President noted. 

    "The regional economy is concentrated on three or four districts. 70% of the regional economy account for these four districts. We have to pay attention to the rest of the districts that yield poor results," the Head of State stressed.

