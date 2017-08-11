Almaty region, canton of Ticino sign coop agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and President of the Council of State of Swiss Canton of Ticino Christian Vitta signed a memorandum of cooperation between the two regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Mr. Batalov noted that the document will allow the regions to boost their cooperation in different spheres, such as agriculture, tourism, alternative energy, recycling etc.





The signing ceremony that was held today at the Swiss pavilion at EXPO-2017 in Astana and was attended by Finance Minister Bakhyt Sultanov and President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard.