Almaty region eases quarantine rules

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM –In accordance with a statement by the President of Kazakhstan dated April 27, 2020 on the extension of the state of emergency and mitigation of quarantine measures, Almaty region is relaxing quarantine rules.

The corresponding decision was made the day before by the chief state sanitary doctor of the region Kairat Baimukhambetov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

Almaty eased quarantine regulations, reopened manufacturing facilities, construction industries, subjects providing legal services, notaries, car washes, service stations, tire fitting services, dry cleaners and laundries, second-tier banks, credit partnerships, microfinance organizations and security organizations.

Depending on the epidemiological situation the quarantine measures will be further eased to let business and other enterprises resume their operations. Nevertheless all are urged to observe sanitary and epidemiological safety rules.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has grown to 3,027 nationwide.

In total, 774 people have recovered and another 25 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

The first case of infection was reported in the country on March 13, 2020. It was a passenger who arrived in Kazakhstan by plane.