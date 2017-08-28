Almaty region hosts President's Cup equestrian competitions

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Today, the 19th Republican Competitions of National Equestrian Sports for the President's Cup, dedicated to the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, has taken place at the Kokbastau racetrack in Zhambyl district, Almaty region, the regional governor's press service reports.

Over 200 racers from various parts of our republic and other countries participated in the competitions organized by the Regional Administration in the furtherance of the provisions specified in the Head of State's program article "Course into the Future: Spiritual Modernization".

The Governor of the region, Amandyk Batalov, made a congratulatory speech at the opening ceremony.

"We are holding these large-scale competitions here, at the Kokbastau racetrack, as tradition demands. It is pleasant that the number of the people, who want to demonstrate their skills and endurance of their horses, is higher and higher every year. The competitions have become a milestone event for both the participants and the enthusiasts of the national horse racing. And it is no exception now. I am sure that everyone will be extremely impressed by today's races. I wish good luck to all the participants!" Batalov said kicking off the spectacular competitions.