Almaty region offers 40 eco-tourism sites to date (PHOTOS)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the briefing in Taldykorgan, head of Almaty region's Tourism Department Zhanar Alchimbayeva told about the state and prospects of ecological tourism development.

According to her, the region has a number of specially protected natural reservations, such as Ile-Alatau, Altyn-Emel, Sharyn, Kolssay Kolderi, Zhongar-Alatau national nature parks, Alakol and Almaty state natural reserves as welll as three unique natural monuments - Ash-Tree Grove, Singing Barchane and Chin Turgen Spruce Forest.

More than 40 eco-tourism sites are located in natural reservations today. 57 tourist routes and paths have been developed for now.

The national parks offer the most attractive sites to their visitors. Sharyn Canyon and Ash-Tree Grove, Kolssay lakes and Kayindy Lake, Singing Barchane and Bes Shatyr Burial Mounds, Big Almaty Lake and Zaili Alatau Gorge are the core points and most visited sites of almost all tourist routes.

"The Department for Tourism realizes social and economic effect gained from the tourism industry and is interested in development of eco-tourism on speially protected natural territories. We have signed memorandums of cooperation with the state national natural parks in order to expand the opportunities of eco-tourism," Alchimbayeva said.

According to her, huge work must be done to let the tourists have an unforgettable rest, such as reconstruction of roads, construction of guest houses, landscaping etc.