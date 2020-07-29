  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty region: philanthropist donates 15 oxygen concentrators to hospital

    08:38, 29 July 2020
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A philanthropist, who wished not to be named, donated 15 oxygen concentrators to the regional hospital in the Kerbulak district of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It is also noted that five more devices will be delivered in the near future. Thus, the hospital’s needs will be fully covered.

    Meanwhile, more than 60 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the region over the past day. In addition, 55 patients diagnosed with pneumonia are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital, 5 of them are placed in the intensive care unit.


    Tags:
    Charity Almaty region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!