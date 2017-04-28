Almaty region’s authorities report to PM on gasification works

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Almaty region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Taldykorgan automated gas distributing station. The PM surveyed the station and the system of automated administration of the gas pipeline. He was also reported about the course of gasification of the region and Taldykorgan city.

According to primeminister.kz, the PM heard a report about the completion of 265km Almaty-Taldykorgan gas pipeline construction. Due to this and launch of a new gas distributing station the region’s authorities could gasify some micro-districts in Taldykorgan.

The construction of Almaty-Taldykorgan gas pipeline is one of the largest and socially vital projects for the region. 21.4bln tenge was allocated from the budget for its implementation.