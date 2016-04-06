Almaty region’s governor makes visit to industrial zone ‘Taldykorgan’ (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - In the near future on the territory of the industrial zone "Taldykorgan" will appear modern factories and enterprises, said Amandyk Batalov, governor of Almaty region, during a working visit to Taldykorgan.

The industrial zone "Taldykorgan" is located on an area of 594.9 hectares. The national budget has allocated 2.9 billion tenge for its construction.



"Attracting investors and the development of public-private partnership is one of the main instructions given by the Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thus, the construction of industrial zones is one of the most important ways to accomplish the task. This year we will complete Phase 1 of the industrial zone with a total area of 120 hectares. The industrial zone will be fully provided with roads, utility networks and other infrastructure," said Mr. Batalov.



Amandyk Batalov has also familiarized with the progress of the overhaul of the airport and its surrounding area.

Construction work is being made by LLP "Nur-Shapagat-Kurylys". After the modernization the total area of the airport will be 1735 square meters. The main building of the airport will also be repaired.



