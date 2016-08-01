Almaty region's Governor meets descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson meet Almaty Region's Governor Mr. Amandyk Batalov in city of Taldykorgan.

The descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, who came from the UK, the US, and New Zealand, to Kazakhstan, visited the city of Taldykorgan in the Almaty region and met Amandyk Batalov, the region’s Governor.

Amandyk Batalov noted that Thomas and Lucy, despite the difficulties of travelling, paid their visit to the Kazakh land, met the public, having contributed to the study of life of the Kazakh people.

The head of the region has also stressed that the region felt proud the son of Thomas Atkinson was born in the bountiful land Zhetisu and the fact that he named his son Alatau Tamchiboulak proves the British explorer was in love with the Kazakh Steppe, our country’s mountains and lakes.

Amandyk Batalov has also informed the guests about the development of the Almaty region. He said the region is regarded as the ‘Eastern gates’ of the Great Silk Road. Agriculture is the key economic sector in the region and there are over 100 ethnic groups living there.

In turn, Paul Dahlquist, the great great great grandson of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, thanked the Governor of the Almaty region for warm welcome and noted that the relatives of the famous British traveler feel proud their ancestor Alatau Tamchiboulak was born in Kazakhstan.

The visit of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, the famous British travelers, to Kazakhstan was initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK and dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. The visit is supported by the Ministry of culture and sports, the National academic library of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Geographic Society. Air Astana, became the National carrier of the delegation of the descendants of Thomas and Lucy Atkinson, Kazakh Embassy in London reports via Facebook.







