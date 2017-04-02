Almaty region, Tatarstan sign memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region has established new economic ties with the Republic of Tatarstan, according to Khabar 24 reports

The region received a delegation from the Mendeleev district, which is home for a number of large-scale production plants.

The delegation visited the House of Friendship in Taldykorgan, the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation Khorgos and Free Economic Zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate", Altynkol railway station, as well as a number of social facilities

The sides identified the main ways of joint activity of Panfilov district of Almaty region and Mendeleev district of Tatarstan. As the result of meeting the two regions signed a memorandum on cooperation in trade, investment, food and processing industries, as well as in electric power industry.

"We learned a lot during our visit. We plan to work in agricultural product, as well as fruit and vegetable supply", said the head of Mendeleev municipal district Valery Chershintsev.