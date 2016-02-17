Almaty region to build a new airport

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Plans to build an airport in the town of Usharal, at a cost of KZT 1 billion, have been unveiled by authorities of Almaty region today.

Akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov confirmed at a report meeting with the public that construction of the new airport will begin this year.

Mr. Batalov revealed that local authorities have ambitious plans to develop tourism infrastructure of the region.

In his words, there are plans to develop the coastal areas of Lake Alakol, Lake Balkhash and Lake Kapshagai. 23,8 kilometers of local highways are set to be repaired.

"A new modernly equipped outpatient clinic will be built in Akshi village," he added.

Besides, three hotels - AQUAMARINE resort, FalconPetroleum and Karimov IP - will be commissioned in the region.