Almaty region to build airport in Usharal for tourists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region plans to build an airport near Usharal town, for the tourists resting on the coast of Lake Alakol. Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov has said it today at a press conference in the Central Communications Office.

According to him, Alakol and Balkhash lakes attract more and more tourists today.

A five-star hotel has almost been completed. The second hotel is under construction now.

“As you know, a new road Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk will be built soon. We want to build a line of 141 km to the coast of Lake Balkhash. Railway communication has been launched. At the President’s instruction we also want to build an airport in Usharal town. Three hectares of land have been allocated for this purpose,” said Batalov and added that the number of tourists in 2015 rose 1.5 times.