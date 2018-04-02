  • kz
    Almaty region to have new district: President’s decree

    19:10, 02 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On changes in the administrative-territorial structure of Almaty region", the press service of Akorda reports.

    On the changes in the administrative-territorial structure of Almaty region

    In accordance with Article 9 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the administrative-territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan" dated December 8, 1993, I hereby resolve:

    1. To establish the following administrative-territorial units: Kegen district with Kegen village as its administrative center and Raiymbek district with Narynkol village as its administrative center by dividing Raiymbek district of Almaty region.

    2. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall take the measures required for implementing Paragraph 1 of this Decree.

    3. This Decree shall enter into effect on the day of its first official publication.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Astana, Akorda, 31st March 2018

    No. 653

     

