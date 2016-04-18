  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Almaty region to implement at least 5 PPP projects every year – Governor

    18:05, 18 April 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Five projects at least will be implemented in Almaty region under the public-private partnership scheme.

    “With the adoption of the Law “On Public-Private Partnership”, new instruments and mechanisms were developed which enable us to implement at least five projects per annum,” Amandyk Batalov, Governor of the region, said at the press conference in Taldykorgan devoted to the discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

    According to him, 140 projects will be implemented in the region under the PPP scheme to the amount of 64 bln tenge.

    Tags:
    Almaty region 100 specific steps 5 institutional reforms News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!